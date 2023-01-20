WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €3.70 ($4.02) and last traded at €3.66 ($3.98), with a volume of 1995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €3.70 ($4.02).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.04. The company has a market cap of $550.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

