Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lundin Mining (TSE: LUN):

1/19/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$8.50 to C$8.25.

1/19/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.50.

1/17/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

1/16/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

1/13/2023 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating.

1/13/2023 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$8.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.25.

1/13/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

1/10/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

1/9/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$8.25.

12/13/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

12/9/2022 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.50.

11/30/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$7.75 to C$8.50.

11/22/2022 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$8.50.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,982. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.