West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $42.39 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 0.31.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations.

