Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,300 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 782,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.
Western Forest Products Trading Down 3.3 %
WFSTF opened at $0.94 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.
Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.0092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
Featured Stories
