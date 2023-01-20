Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 187,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.