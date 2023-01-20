Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

