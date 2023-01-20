Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
WHLM opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.83.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
