William Blair Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.81.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $342.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.39. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.