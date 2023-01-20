Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Woolworths stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.
