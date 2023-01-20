Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Cut to “Sell” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.09.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $167.54 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.