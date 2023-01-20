Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Shares Down 5.6%

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.29 and last traded at $57.30. 701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

About Zhongsheng Group

(Get Rating)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

