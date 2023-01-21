ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,240,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 3,590,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,717. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -350.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $2,476,406.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

