aelf (ELF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.23 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $99.59 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00020735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005704 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001916 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,934,525 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.