AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $168.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.70.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53. AGCO has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

