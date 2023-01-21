Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.16 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $577,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,809.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,411,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $23,738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $21,982,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,312 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $8,362,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

