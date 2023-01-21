AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $25.14 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5744 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

