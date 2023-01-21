Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) General Counsel Sells $21,120.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 3,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 580,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veer Bhavnagri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $42,183.06.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $944.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

