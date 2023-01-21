American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.5 %

AMH opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.