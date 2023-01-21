American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Down 13.3% in December

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

