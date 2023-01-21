American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $371,385.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $221.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.42.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.