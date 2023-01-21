Ana Maria White Sells 170 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $24,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70.

On Monday, November 14th, Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $229.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in F5 by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth about $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth about $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after buying an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in F5 by 174.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,970,000 after buying an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

