Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 54,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

