Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 23rd

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 23rd.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 228,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Aptorum Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aptorum Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptorum Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited ( NASDAQ:APM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Aptorum Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

