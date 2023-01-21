Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, January 23rd

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 228,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Aptorum Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.35.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aptorum Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.
