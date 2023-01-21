Aptorum Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 23rd (NASDAQ:APM)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, January 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 23rd.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

APM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 228,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,053. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptorum Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptorum Group Limited ( NASDAQ:APM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

