Aptorum Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, January 23rd (NASDAQ:APM)

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, January 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 23rd.
Aptorum Group Price Performance
APM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. 228,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,053. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Aptorum Group has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aptorum Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aptorum Group Company Profile
Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptorum Group (APM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.