Arcblock Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and $285,381.13 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars.

