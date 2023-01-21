Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Hits $85.51 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $85.51 million and $4.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00074557 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00056471 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010320 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023669 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000203 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
