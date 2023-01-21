Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Up 44.4% in December

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Aries I Acquisition by 37.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 196,175 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 630,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aries I Acquisition by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aries I Acquisition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Aries I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

