Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMW) Short Interest Update

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aries I Acquisition Trading Up 19.8 %

Shares of RAMMW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 168,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541. Aries I Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.64.

