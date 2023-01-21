Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Audius has a market capitalization of $178.37 million and approximately $18.09 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Audius has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00415737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.84 or 0.29183767 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00690650 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

