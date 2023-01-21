Badger DAO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.17 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00012337 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $53.47 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,858,114 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

