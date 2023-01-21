Barclays Boosts Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $82.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

