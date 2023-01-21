Bend DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $116.64 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 91.7% higher against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $116.64 million and approximately $854,982.47 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00417225 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.79 or 0.29286136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.48 or 0.00690869 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

