Berenberg Bank Increases NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 380

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.64) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 370 ($4.51) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NatWest Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.66) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.96.

NWG stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. Equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

