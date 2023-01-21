BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,314.29 ($28.24).

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.07) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.73) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.85) on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($37.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,584.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,361.05. The company has a market capitalization of £140.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.29.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.