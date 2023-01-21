Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 398,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFRI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a negative return on equity of 113.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

