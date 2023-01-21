BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 378,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,954,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 50,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

