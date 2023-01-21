BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 566,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 378,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
