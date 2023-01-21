Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Target Price at GBX 539.86

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 534.88 ($6.53).

A number of brokerages have commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.43) to GBX 549 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.71) to GBX 500 ($6.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 520 ($6.35) to GBX 530 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 475.85 ($5.81) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 477.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 450.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The stock has a market cap of £86.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.57%.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £313.30 ($382.31). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($455.91). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($382.31). Insiders acquired a total of 211 shares of company stock worth $100,108 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

