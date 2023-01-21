Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $67.44

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUBGY shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €72.00 ($78.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($73.91) to €71.00 ($77.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($66.30) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.22) to €62.50 ($67.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

