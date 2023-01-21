Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) PT at C$58.00

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.79.

TSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Trisura Group Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:TSU opened at C$44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.03. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.90.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$141.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

