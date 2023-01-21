Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$86.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.23.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 76,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 265,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,737,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 103,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.