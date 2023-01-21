Cardano Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.96 billion and $673.45 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.99 or 0.07155339 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00074685 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029076 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00057526 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010293 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,376,761,379 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,292,078 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.