Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells $106,429.44 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 414,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,877,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,719.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 245,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 232,019 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

