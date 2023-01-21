Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells $106,429.44 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
