Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 32.2% in December

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cellectis Price Performance
Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $139.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 470.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 million. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.