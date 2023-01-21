Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 32.2% in December

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $139.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 470.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 million. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

