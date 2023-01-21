Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $131.72 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

