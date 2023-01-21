Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 242,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.44. 85,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $142.81.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.03%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

