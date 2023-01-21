CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,683 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $356.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.16 and a 200 day moving average of $348.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

