Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Insider Sells $66,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) insider John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

