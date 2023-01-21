Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLMGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,040. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,129,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 361,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund



Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

