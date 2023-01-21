Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,040. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.