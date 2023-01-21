Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,604,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,040. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,129,000. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 361,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

