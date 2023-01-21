Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Costamare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Costamare by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 213,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,972 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 1,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Costamare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.