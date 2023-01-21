Creative Planning Sells 2,318 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

