Credit Suisse Group Raises Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target to $13.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

